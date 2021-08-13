© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Census End Kicks Off Redistricting Process

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 13, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT

While the release of 2020 Census data could been seen as the end of our latest U.S. Census process, it’s also very much the beginning of this decade’s round of redistricting. Like all the other states, Connecticut is now on the clock to draw new congressional and voting maps. The organization "Common Cause" puts much of its focus on advocating for fairly drawn district lines. Common Cause Executive Director Cheri Quickmire joined "All Things Considered" to share her thoughts on how the census results will affect redistricting statewide.

Tags

NewselectionsCensus
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 19th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Related Content