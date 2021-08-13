Census End Kicks Off Redistricting Process

While the release of 2020 Census data could been seen as the end of our latest U.S. Census process, it’s also very much the beginning of this decade’s round of redistricting. Like all the other states, Connecticut is now on the clock to draw new congressional and voting maps. The organization "Common Cause" puts much of its focus on advocating for fairly drawn district lines. Common Cause Executive Director Cheri Quickmire joined "All Things Considered" to share her thoughts on how the census results will affect redistricting statewide.