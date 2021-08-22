How to Prepare Before, During, and After Tropical Storm Henri in Connecticut

With Tropical Storm Henri hitting Connecticut Sunday, residents should take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

Here are steps families can take before, after, and during the storm to protect themselves, provided by the National Weather Service, Ready.gov, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before the storm

Make a plan and go over it with other members of the household. Write it down, if it helps.

In case of evacuation, locate the nearest shelter and different routes to get there. If you don’t own a car, consider making plans with family, friends, or neighbors, or call authorities to get a ride if you need to evacuate. Designate a home shelter area if you can’t evacuate. Rooms without windows are best. Write down emergency phone numbers near your phone or save them to your cell phone.

Gather an emergency supply kit with the following items:

Emergency food and water supply First aid and other medical supplies Emergency power sources such as flashlights and extra batteries A small, battery-operated radio to listen for updates Important documents, such as medical information, wills, passports, and personal identification Other safety and personal items

Prepare your home.

Cover windows with storm shutters or plywood. This will protect you from any broken glass. Know how to turn off your gas, electricity, and water in case you need to evacuate. Secure outdoor items. Move them to a garage or shed, if possible. Clear your yard. Make sure there's nothing that could blow around during the storm and damage your home. Move bikes, lawn furniture, grills, propane tanks, and building material inside or under shelter. Fill clean water containers with drinking water, in case water supply is lost during the storm. Fill up sinks and bathtubs with water for washing.

Prepare your car.

Fill your car’s gas tank. Move your car into the garage or under cover. Prepare an emergency kit for your car with the following items:

Jumper cables Flares or reflective triangle Ice scraper Car cell phone charger Blanket Map Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction) For more car tips, visit ready.gov/car.



During the storm

Keep updated with local news, as things may change rapidly.

Keep your emergency supply kit in a place you can easily access.

Stay inside. Wait until you hear or see an official message that the hurricane is over.

Stay away from windows to prevent getting hurt by pieces of broken glass or flying debris during a storm. Stay in a safe room with no windows or inside a closet.

Never use a wet electrical device.

If the power is out, use flashlights instead of candles.

If you have to use candles, keep them away from anything that can catch fire. Always stay near lit candles.

Be ready to evacuate, if needed. If emergency authorities order you to leave or if your home is damaged, seek safety in a nearby shelter or a neighbor's house.

After the storm