Refugee Organization Chief Expects 'Historic' Connecticut Arrivals from Afghanistan

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 7, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - AUGUST 29: Smoke rises after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 29, 2021.

The end of the war in Afghanistan has led to the repressive Taliban regime taking control of that country.

That has led to a lot of Afghans either leaving the country, or very much wanting to.

Multiple reports say ten’s of thousands of Afghan refugees will eventually relocate to America.

Some of them, will make their way here to Connecticut.

Chris George, the Executive Director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, talked about this on "All Things Considered."

He discussed how many Afghan refugees he expects are coming and what we all can do to help them.

