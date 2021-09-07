Refugee Organization Chief Expects 'Historic' Connecticut Arrivals from Afghanistan

The end of the war in Afghanistan has led to the repressive Taliban regime taking control of that country.

That has led to a lot of Afghans either leaving the country, or very much wanting to.

Multiple reports say ten’s of thousands of Afghan refugees will eventually relocate to America.

Some of them, will make their way here to Connecticut.

Chris George, the Executive Director of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, talked about this on "All Things Considered."

He discussed how many Afghan refugees he expects are coming and what we all can do to help them.