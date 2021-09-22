New Britain Schools Reopening After One Remote Day To Address Student Behavioral Issues

Just a day after being told that classes will go remote for the rest of the week, New Britain High School students are returning to in-person learning on Thursday.

School officials said they wanted to move to remote learning because of student behavioral issues, things like vandalism and fighting.

High School Principal Damon Pearce said that while most students are acclimating well, they’ve always had a small portion of students who have a hard time adapting to being back in school. Compound that with 18 months of pandemic learning, and the trauma that comes with the coronavirus has meant challenging student behaviors.

What does that small portion look like? Roughly 50-60 students out of a 2,500-plus student body.

“They are just having a really challenging time connecting and engaging with school. We want to do right by them,” Pearce said. “We are a public school, we exist for every child that walks in the door and have to do right by those students.”

The decision to go remote drew sharp criticism from Mayor Erin Stewart’s office, who said in a social media post that the decision to go remote wasn’t fair to students who wanted to be in school to learn.

But Pearce said the decision wasn’t just for students, but it was also a day for teachers and staff to identify and support students in need.

“It’s been a very productive day. We’ve accomplished quite a bit and we’re confident that we’ve got a good plan going forward to help those kids,” Pearce said.

Superintendent Nancy Sarra said her office spoke with the state Department of Education and determined that the remote day would not count as a “school day” based on the 180-school day requirement. The school district would make up for Wednesday’s missed in-person instruction on Election Day.

Catherine Shen, Connecticut Pubic Radio.

