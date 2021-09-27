Connecticut Legislators Expected To Extend Lamont COVID Powers Again

Connecticut lawmakers are set to vote to continue Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 emergency powers during a special session in Hartford on Monday.

Lamont has asked that his emergency powers be extended until February 15, including about 10 executive orders. He said that would allow the state to be able to continue a federal rental assistance program to prevent evictions.

“This is a public health issue. I do not want people on the street. And I do not want a lot of people in congregate settings. We have money to help make the tenant good and more importantly the landlord good, so they can stay together, and people stay in their homes,” Lamont said.

Other orders include one that guarantees free public access to COVID-19 vaccinations and others that preserve Lamont's vaccine mandates.

“Nurses and frontline health workers, you must get vaccinated, no exceptions,” Lamont said.

The Republican minority have argued against extending Lamont’s emergency powers. They said the pandemic is no longer a public health emergency.

