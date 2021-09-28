The Parking Brake Was Found Set After A Farmington Jet Crashed On Takeoff

Four people were killed earlier this month when a jet crashed near the Farmington-Plainville town line. Now we’re learning more about possible causes.

A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that the plane’s parking brake was found engaged, when investigators examined the wreckage.

The report says witnesses noticed the Cessna 560XL was moving slowly, as it headed down the runway for takeoff.

Tire skid marks from the plane were found on and beyond the runway.

The plane stayed on the ground past the end of the runway.

It hit a utility pole and crashed.

The pilots were William O’Leary, 55, from Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, from Danbury.

The two passengers were husband-and-wife doctors from Boston, Courtney Haviland, 33, and William Shrauner, 31.

All four were killed.

The plane was on its way to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina.