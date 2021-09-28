© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Parking Brake Was Found Set After A Farmington Jet Crashed On Takeoff

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT
PLANE CRASH
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
It is thought that pilots of a Cessna 560XL experienced a mechanical failure during their takeoff procedure from Robertson Airport in Plainville to North Carolina. The aircraft impacted the ground at Trumpf Inc. and crashed into the building bursting into flames. There were four persons on the aircraft, two pilots and two passengers, who did not survive.

Four people were killed earlier this month when a jet crashed near the Farmington-Plainville town line. Now we’re learning more about possible causes.

A new preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that the plane’s parking brake was found engaged, when investigators examined the wreckage.

The report says witnesses noticed the Cessna 560XL was moving slowly, as it headed down the runway for takeoff.

Tire skid marks from the plane were found on and beyond the runway.

The plane stayed on the ground past the end of the runway.

It hit a utility pole and crashed.

The pilots were William O’Leary, 55, from Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, from Danbury.

The two passengers were husband-and-wife doctors from Boston, Courtney Haviland, 33, and William Shrauner, 31.

All four were killed.

The plane was on its way to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina.

News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer