Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania Vow To End Gun Violence By Sharing Crime Data

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are teaming up for a regional effort against gun violence.

Governors from each of the states announced on Thursday a multi-state initiative that involves sharing information between law enforcement agencies in the region. They’ll share data they send to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives in an “ETrace Report” on guns recovered in criminal investigations.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) hopes the sharing of information can end gun violence.

“We can track that gun back, see where it originates from, see what commonality there is and find the big guns that are pushing these out on the street,” Lamont said.

Gun violence surged across Connecticut’s largest cities in 2020. In Hartford for example, city police reported more shootings than in any of the previous five years.

“Despite our best efforts, despite our gun safety laws, we have more damn guns on the street than we ever have before and if you’re not taking guns seriously, you’re not taking law and order seriously,” Lamont said.

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey said that most guns used in crimes committed across the four participating states come from outside the area -- mainly from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Murphy also said that 85 percent of guns recovered in New Jersey from January to July of 2021 came from outside of the state.

He hopes this initiative will close the pipeline of guns to the region.

“When we work together as regional partners to enact regional solutions, we’re far better off than if we all go on our own,” Murphy said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said that the partnership will give each state the tools necessary to determine the origin of guns used as part of criminal activity. She also hopes it’ll solve lingering issues associated with gun violence.

“Where are the guns coming from, how are they getting on our streets and why is there such a disproportionate impact of young people, particularly in communities of color, who are becoming the victims of gun violence?” Hochul said during the remote availability.

She’s encouraging other states to join the Connecticut-New Jersey-New York-Pennsylvania coalition or to form their own regional collaborative.