News

CT Republican Chairman condemns State Rep. Dauphinais’ anti-Semitic comments

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ali Oshinskie
Published October 11, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT

Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto said in a statement Monday that Representative Anne Dauphinais’ comments comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hilter were unacceptable. Proto went further to say that he believes comparing present day politicians to Hilter or Nazism is never OK. “Invoking that time in history is heartless, inhumane and cheapens one of the most horrific acts committed by mankind,” he said.

Representative Anne Dauphinais, R-Danielson, doubled down on Friday after she compared the governor to Hilter. She left the initial comment under an article from CT News Junkie about the governor’s vaccine mandate for state employees, according to the outlet.

The Anti Defamation League and StopAntisemitism.org called on the lawmaker to apologize on Twitter. She rebutted in a Facebook post, claiming her initial comments weren’t anti-Semtic and continued to speak out against Lamont's use of his executive powers.

Connecticut Democrats called on state Republican leadership to condemn the post, saying on Twitter that the party’s “implicit embrace of anti-Semitism is morally corrupt.”

Proto does not stand by Rep. Dauphinais in his comment, but agreed with her on continuing the conversation about the governor’s executive powers. “While the comparisons made by Representative Dauphinais are wrong,” Proto said, “there is a real need for Connecticut to return to our Representative Democracy.” Proto said he’d like to see legislators discuss and vote on the mandates instead of decisions made just by Governor Lamont and his administration.

Ali Oshinskie
Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She loves hearing what you thought of her stories or story ideas you have so please email her at aoshinskie@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Ali Oshinskie
