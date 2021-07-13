Ali OshinskieNaugatuck Valley Reporter, Report For America
Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She loves hearing what you thought of her stories or story ideas you have so please email her at aoshinskie@ctpublic.org.
Ali reports on the Naugatuck River Valley with an emphasis on work, economic development, and opportunity in the Valley. Her work has appeared on NPR, Here & Now, and Marketplace.
Past public radio work includes, New Hampshire Public Radio’s The Exchange; New England News Collaborative’s NEXT with host John Dankosky; the Marketplace Morning Report with host David Brancaccio; and Connecticut Public’s talk shows, Where We Live with host Lucy Nalpathanchil and The Colin McEnroe Show with host Colin McEnroe.
Ali enjoys growing vegetables in her backyard, giving things found in the trash a second life, and a good pair of boots with arch support. She occasionally tweets @ahleeoh.
Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island.
Thursday’s job data showed Connecticut’s economy is continuing to recover jobs, but the state still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. In the manufacturing sector, there are more job openings than qualified workers.
The idea to bring a social worker into the Naugatuck Police Department started with the murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, said Mayor Pete Hess.
In Waterbury, Ct., where less than 40% of Black residents are fully vaccinated, teenagers are going door-to-door to encourage people to get their shot.
In Waterbury, a special grant is giving teens a very “COVID” kind of summer job: They’re going door-to-door to sign up residents for the vaccine. Just under half the population is unvaccinated in Waterbury, creating a challenge and an opportunity.
With the delta variant spreading quickly in the state, officials are pushing for teens and 20-somethings to slow it down by getting vaccinated.
The state’s bond commission approved $2 million for the former site of Ansonia Copper and Brass on Friday, part of an overall $1.1 billion package the governor said was made possible by low interest rates.
Former Republican State Senator George Logan announced his candidacy for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District in Waterbury Wednesday. He’ll be challenging two-time incumbent and Democrat Jahana Hayes.
Eligible parents started receiving monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit starting Thursday. That money is an advance of the child tax credit they might normally receive in a tax refund. The expanded credit was written into the American Rescue Plan -- it is temporary and only available to parents through the end of 2021.
Workers with the childcare nonprofit TEAM, Inc. in the lower Naugatuck Valley have won a new contract.