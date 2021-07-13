Ali Oshinskie is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. She loves hearing what you thought of her stories or story ideas you have so please email her at aoshinskie@ctpublic.org.

Ali reports on the Naugatuck River Valley with an emphasis on work, economic development, and opportunity in the Valley. Her work has appeared on NPR, Here & Now, and Marketplace.

Past public radio work includes, New Hampshire Public Radio’s The Exchange; New England News Collaborative’s NEXT with host John Dankosky; the Marketplace Morning Report with host David Brancaccio; and Connecticut Public’s talk shows, Where We Live with host Lucy Nalpathanchil and The Colin McEnroe Show with host Colin McEnroe.

Ali enjoys growing vegetables in her backyard, giving things found in the trash a second life, and a good pair of boots with arch support. She occasionally tweets @ahleeoh.