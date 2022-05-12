Amazon distribution center developer purchases land parcel from Waterbury

Officials in Waterbury and Naugatuck have approved a deal with Bluewater Property Group, a hopeful developer of the next Amazon distribution center in Connecticut. The agreement will allow Bluewater to buy a 157 acre parcel of land from the two municipalities that sits mostly in Waterbury for $2.5 million.

But there’s a long road ahead before Bluewater acquires the property. The Pennsylvania-based developer will now begin determining if it can actually build on the land.

“You’re essentially taking a mountain and chiseling it out and building a facility on top of that, it’s extremely complicated,” said Thomas Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of the Naugatuck Valley Regional Development Corporation. Hyde has been working with municipalities to develop various parcels of land in the Naugatuck River Valley both to increase job opportunities and tax revenue for the area.

The land Bluewater wants to develop is mostly forested, and they’ll spend a few million dollars over the next two years on feasibility studies. Hyde says that regulations require the group to understand how adding an Amazon warehouse will impact traffic on the Route 8 corridor and how the facility will impact wetlands and create light pollution. They’ll also have to create plans to mitigate all those impacts.

Bilal Tajildeen, a resident of Waterbury, doesn’t see how it will help Waterbury residents to bring in low-paid jobs. The site is expected to create one thousand new jobs and bring significant tax revenue for both municipalities. “The only people who profit from this development are Bluewater and Amazon,” Tajildeen said, “and they profit at the expense of the people.”

Amazon’s website says the average hourly starting wage is $18 . Last year, the company increased salaries from a company standard of $15 per hour by anywhere from 50 cents to $3 per hour depending on location. The living wage for an adult with no children is $19.32 per hour, according to MIT’s Living Wage calculator. Wage ranges are not advertised on the company’s job website. A third party job site advertises existing Waterbury-based Amazon jobs at a pay rate of “up to $17.75 per hour.”

“The extractive relationship between the city and its residents only gets worse,” Tajildeen said. He wonders of those 1,000 jobs, how many will be Waterbury residents. “Will those jobs put them in a better place a few years down the line? Will it help them with debt, or homeownership?”

Hyde says this deal marks a significant moment in the Naugatuck Valley’s economic development goals. “The reality is this has been on both municipalities' radars, Waterbury specifically, for over 30 years,” he said.

Naugatuck Valley Regional Development Council and Bluewater will hold community information sessions in mid-June.