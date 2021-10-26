'Stoneos' are for adults. And Connecticut wants them gone.

Snacks like “Stoney Patch Kids” and “Double Stuf Stoneos” aren’t going to fly with Connecticut’s state Department of Consumer Protection.

The commissioner of the agency says it’ll ban certain products that confuse cannabis with candy and snacks. Officials are warning Connecticut residents about products with packaging nearly identical to popular candies like Warheads or Sour Patch Kids – that these deceptive snacks will get you high.

As the state prepares to allow the legal sale of weed, Commissioner Michelle Seagull said it’s important to warn consumers about the contents of these look-a-likes.

“It looks a lot like another product you would just maybe see in a candy store and when it’s sitting around in someone’s house, it can be easily mistaken,” Seagull said.

She’s concerned kids may reach for a bag of their favorite treat, but then actually take down a full bag of edible cannabis.

William Tong, the state attorney general, recently pointed out a bag of “lookalike Cheetos” containing 600 grams of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, which would be 120 times the recommended adult dose.

“That’s not only dangerous, it’s scary,” Tong said. “It puts our children, our families at great risk here in Connecticut.”

He then vowed to take legal action against anyone attempting to distribute the products in Connecticut.

Ingesting mass quantities of THC could result in overdose. Tong reports a spike in calls to a local poison control agency for pediatric exposure to THC over 2020 and the first seven months of 2021. In an emergency, the Connecticut Poison Control Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.

Seagull, the Department of Consumer Protection commissioner, said she’ll require packages of legal edible cannabis to have THC-levels “clearly denoted” on the product. She’ll also require the packaging to be child and tamper-resistant.

