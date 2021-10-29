US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona returns to Connecticut to discuss career opportunities for students

When U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stepped onto the Middlesex Community College campus, he said it was good to be back home. He took his first college class at Middlesex as a high school student. The experience gave him the confidence that he had what it takes to be a first-generation college student.

“This is about meaningful employment. This is about Connecticut residents having the ability to be educated and provide for their families, and buy a home, and chase that American dream. That’s what this is about,” Cardona said.

Cardona joined state leaders Friday morning to talk about a job certification program that’ll help grow the state’s workforce and give students career opportunities in the tech industry. It’s called the Google Career Certification Program, an online learning platform that trains people in skills that are in hot demand, like information technology, data analytics, and project management. Connecticut is the first state in the nation to offer the program to community college and state university students.

This comes at a time when employers in information technology related sectors have reported a skills gap in the workforce, which led to the state’s laser focus on digital literacy. Gov. Ned Lamont said now is the time to make sure students are prepared and the state needs those skills.

“We are doing everything we can do to make sure that we’re able to compete in the 21st century,” Lamont said.

Stephanie Bauza is a junior at Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden, where Cardona also went to school. She says the certificate program is guiding her towards her goals.

“Ever since I was very young, I’ve had a passion for tech and felt this trade would further my fundamental knowledge on IT support and can open many doors further into the workforce,” Bauza said.

Starting in the spring, all Connecticut community colleges and state universities will offer the program.