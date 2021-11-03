Prosecutor says New Haven police officer arrested in Vegas car crash was over the legal limit

Forensic testing may prove that a New Haven Police officer was under the influence following a fatal September crash in Las Vegas.

While police say Robert Ferraro, 34, refused a field sobriety test following a wreck that killed fellow officer Josh Castellano, police did have his blood drawn about an hour and a half after the crash was called in. A Las Vegas district attorney prosecuting the case now says Ferraro had a blood alcohol content level of 0.121. That's higher than Nevada’s 0.08 blood alcohol limit for non-commercial drivers.

Ferraro’s attorney Gabriel Grasso declined to comment

Four New Haven Police officers were involved in a crash at around 4 a.m. on September 17. Police say Ferraro, 34, drove the Rolls Royce that wrecked and that passenger Josh Castellano was ejected from the car. Castellano died. Ferraro was arrested and later charged with DUI resulting in death.

A police officer at the scene said Ferraro smelled of an “unknown alcoholic beverage.”

The crash reportedly happened at 3:58 a.m. The Las Vegas Police Department said the Rolls Royce lost control as it headed westbound on West Spring Mountain Road at a “high rate of speed.” It hit one car and kept going into roadside utility poles, landscaping, and a fire hydrant. A parked car was also damaged in the wreck. Nevada’s Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Castellano died of multiple blunt force trauma. Ferraro was arrested and later charged with DUI resulting in death.

Ferraro, who was released from police custody almost a week after the crash, faces as much as 20 years in prison.

He doesn’t have to be in Nevada, but has several bail conditions he has to meet like checking in with court officials by phone every week.

He’s currently on administrative leave from the New Haven police department.

Connecticut Public also reached out to the New Haven Police Department for comment.

