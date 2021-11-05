5x5 Contemporary Dance Festival celebrates 20th anniversary with live performance

This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the 5x5 Contemporary Dance Festival.

“5x5” refers to the format of the festival. Five professional dance ensembles work with five collegiate ensembles to create and perform new works or works in progress. This year’s performers include Ballet Hartford, Dimensional Dance, Ekklesia Contemporary Ballet, Immix Dance Project, Moxie Dance Company, New England Ballet Theatre of Connecticut, MBDance Theatre, Fiona Scruggs, University of Saint Joseph, Eastern Connecticut State University, and Sacred Heart University.

The festival encourages diversity in its performers and dance styles.

Susan Murphy is a Professor of Dance at the University of St. Joseph, and the Artistic Director of 5x5. She said the festival is a unique opportunity for student dancers.

“Even though it is a professional performance, we really take into account that we’re giving students an opportunity to perform on the same stage with the professionals, take masterclasses, and potentially be picked up by some of the dance companies,” said Murphy.

The 5x5 Contemporary Dance Festival features a day of masterclasses, and the film One In Four by dancer Margot Noelle Paul. The festival culminates Saturday evening with a showcase performance at University of Saint Joseph’s Autorino Center for the Arts and Humanities in West Hartford.