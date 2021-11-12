© 2021 Connecticut Public

News

Most Connecticut towns lack affordable housing near transit hubs, according to a recent report

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST

Most Connecticut towns don’t allow affordable housing near their transit stations, according to the coalition Desegregate CT. The group was behind a zoning reform bill signed into law earlier this year.

That bill allowed for more multi-family housing, but it didn’t address transit-oriented development. Desegregate CT founder Sara Bronin said only eight out of 40 Connecticut cities and towns with transit hubs allow affordable housing developments near their train stations.

“We know that other states are really benefiting from smarter zoning around their train stations,” she said. “And Connecticut is going to fall further behind if we don’t rethink how we zone around these areas.”

Bronin said most of the state’s wealthiest towns don’t allow multi-family housing near transit hubs, or they require large minimum lot sizes for single-family housing.

She said transit-oriented development is at the top of the group’s legislative agenda for next year.

Copyright 2021 WSHU.

