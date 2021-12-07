© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

South Windsor's Jack Hathaway is on track to become an astronaut

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published December 7, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST
astronaut_candidate_jack_hathaway By NASA.jpg
ROBERT MARKOWITZ NASA-JSC
/
NASA
Astronaut Candidate Individual Portrait, Jack Hathaway - ASCAN Class of 2021. Photo Date: December 3, 2021. Location: Building 8, Room 183 - Photo Studio. Photographer: Robert Markowitz

There have been 6 American astronauts who hail from the state of Connecticut.

Now we are on the cusp of having number 7 join their ranks.

When NASA announced it’s new 10 person astronaut candidate class Monday, South Windsor’s Jack Hathaway was among them.

United States Navy Commander Jack Hathaway spoke on "All Things Considered" about how his hometown prepared him for this moment.

He also talked about how he controls his fear, his thoughts on NASA's commitment to diversity and what he thinks about private efforts by people like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to colonize other celestial bodies.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith