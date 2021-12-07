South Windsor's Jack Hathaway is on track to become an astronaut

There have been 6 American astronauts who hail from the state of Connecticut.

Now we are on the cusp of having number 7 join their ranks.

When NASA announced it’s new 10 person astronaut candidate class Monday, South Windsor’s Jack Hathaway was among them.

United States Navy Commander Jack Hathaway spoke on "All Things Considered" about how his hometown prepared him for this moment.

He also talked about how he controls his fear, his thoughts on NASA's commitment to diversity and what he thinks about private efforts by people like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to colonize other celestial bodies.