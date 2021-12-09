© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

EPA's water infrastructure funds could reduce sewage overflows in Connecticut River

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published December 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced New England will receive $536 million to improve the safety of drinking water and to clean up lakes, rivers and beaches. The funding comes from the federal infrastructure law. 

Massachusetts is slated to receive about a third of the total, or nearly $189 million.

Ken Moraff , director of the water program for EPA New England, said the money will help update sewage water treatment in communities with pipes that combine storm water and sewage. Those include Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke.

"They still have old sewer systems that, when it rains, there can be overflows of sewage into the Connecticut river or into its tributaries," he said. "And fixing that problem takes significant investments in infrastructure."

Moraff said about half of the funds will be distributed as forgivable loans or direct grants — money that cities and towns don't have to pay back.

Copyright 2021 New England Public Media. To see more, visit New England Public Media.

Tags

NewsNENC
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a freelance reporter at New England Public Radio.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Related Content