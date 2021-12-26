Boston College, Fenway Park cancel bowl games due to COVID

The Boston College football team is dropping out of its end-of-season bowl game because too many of its players are contending with COVID-related safety protocols.

The team was supposed to play East Carolina in the Military Bowl in Annapolis Maryland Monday.

But BC Athletics Director Pat Kraft says the school could not field a team because of rising COVID-19 cases, season-ending injuries, opt-outs and transfers.

“We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority,” he said in a statement.

Fenway Park is also canceling what was supposed to be its first-ever bowl game.

The University of Virginia was supposed to face off against Southern Methodist University in the Wasabi Bowl Wednesday, but UVA said it now can’t participate because of the number of COVID cases on its roster.

Before the game was canceled, the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce said it hoped the inaugural match-up would help draw tourists to Boston at an off-peak time of year.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl,” Fenway Sports Management said in an email.

The organizers of both bowls say people who bought tickets will be refunded automatically.

WBUR’s Callum Borchers contributed to this report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 WBUR. To see more, visit WBUR.