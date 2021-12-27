© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

UConn basketball games canceled, men's coach tests positive for COVID-19

Connecticut Public Radio
Published December 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST
hurley_jersey_1024.jpg
Coach Dan Hurley receives a UConn men's basketball jersey.

The men's basketball team at the University of Connecticut will no longer play at Xavier Tuesday night.

UConn Coach Dan Hurley has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The University confirmed the case Monday evening, after The BIG EAST Conference announced the cancellation of the scheduled game. The conference says more announcements about future events at UConn will be coming.

The news comes after the women's basketball team at Marquette announced the cancelation of Wednesday's scheduled game against UConn, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program at Marquette University in Wisconsin.

The BIG EAST conference says the teams will try to reschedule a game. If they cannot agree on a date, it will be considered a no-contest.

