State officials say there are no plans for remote learning, despite COVID-19 case surge

State leaders are offering new COVID-19 guidance for schools, as they prioritize in-person learning as the best option during the state’s record-high case rate. Gov. Ned Lamont held a press conference Tuesday,as students and their families struggled to get access to testing before returning to school after holiday break.

He was joined by Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Administrative Services Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe. They said the top priority for the state is to keep children in school while doing so in the safest way possible.

Russell-Tucker said she understands families’ concerns about sending their children to school amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, as the state set a record 24% test positivity rate on Tuesday. But, Russell-Tucker emphasized schools are a safe space and with current state policies, remote learning is not an option.

“If the legislature, you know, came in and made some changes on remote learning, they can certainly do that. Right now, it is not permitted,” Russell-Tucker said.

Schools statewide had pivoted to remote learning during spring 2020 and the 2020-21 school year because of the COVID-19 state of emergency. The governor was able to do this under executive orders, through the state’s expanded authority during a public health emergency.

Prior to the pandemic, there were no provisions in state law to allow public schools to count remote learning towards its 180-day requirements. Currently, if a student has symptoms, or is immunocompromised and/or lives with immunocompromised family members, remote learning is allowed through programming that’s greenlit by the local district.

Russell-Tucker said it’s important for families to understand how much effort is being made by schools to make sure that classrooms are really safe for students.

“What we’re working on here is to make sure that educators have the strategies that they’re employing and the supplies that they need, and for families to understand how much effort is being made to make sure that classrooms are really a safer place and to really develop that confidence that everyone is working hard to keep their kids safe,” said Russell-Tucker.

Based on published research, Juthani said data has shown that strategies like mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing are working to keep transmission rates low in school.

“What we need to remember is wearing a mask is going to be what is the most protective,”Juthani said, “actually wearing it, not having it be on the chin or somewhere else.”

Her department released new guidelines for COVID-19 exposure and recovery on Monday following national recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Juthani clarified those guidelines. Vaccinated students who are exposed can now continue to monitor symptoms and stay in the classroom with their masks on. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated students must quarantine for five days, down from 10 days.

The state said schools would discontinue traditional contact tracing and redouble efforts to help schools notify parents when a known positive case is reported in their child’s classroom. Juthani said this allows nurses to identify cases earlier and get students into isolation faster.

Lamont emphasized that those feeling sick should stay home and get tested.

“If you have a child that’s displaying flu-like symptoms, or if you’re not sure if it’s the flu, stay home,” he said.

State officials said they did not have up-to-date data on how many students or teachers stayed home from school so far this week.

The state distributed 670,000 COVID-19 rapid self-tests to public and private K-12 schools, and early childcare providers on Tuesday. More will come as demand is expected to remain high.

“I think there’s nothing more important for our state and for our kids than doing everything we can to keep them in the classroom safely,” Lamont said.

