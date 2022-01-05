COVID-19 test rate drops for first time this week, as hospitals report growing number of sick staff

The COVID-19 positivity rate has reached levels not seen since spring 2020 in Connecticut. Data released by the state Department of Public Health Wednesday shows Connecticut's daily coronavirus positivity rate did drop slightly from a record high of nearly 24% on Tuesday, to just under 23%.

Still, the number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to grow. At least 1,676 patients are suffering from coronavirus at Connecticut hospitals, up more than a hundred since the day before. The number of hospitalizations is catching up to the state's peak in April 2020, where nearly 2,000 Coronavirus patients were in sick beds.

Now, two of Connecticut's largest hospital systems say they are seeing more people out due to reasons related to the virus than before.

Hartford HealthCare officials reported more of their employees are home from work because of COVID-19 than patients hospitalized with the virus.

Jeff Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said as of January 5th, just over 600 Hartford HealthCare staff are out due either to COVID-19 infection or exposure. That amounts to about 2% of the staff. Meanwhile, about 425 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

“Clearly, one of our great vulnerabilities is the number of people who are impacted who work within Hartford HealthCare,” Flaks said.

Flaks noted that these numbers are not cause for alarm, since Hartford HealthCare is constantly bringing in new employees, and 400 people completed their orientation this week alone.

Still, the Yale New Haven Health system— which is similar to Hartford HealthCare in size —reported January 4th that their shortage of 630 workers was placing stress on their emergency rooms and contributing to staff burnout.

“We’ve never seen numbers that high,” said Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health.

Flaks of Hartford HealthCare said that despite staff challenges, the hospital is prepared to expand to potential outdoor pods to house patients, if needed. Flak said for now, the number of patients needing serious hospitalization is much lower than during the surges that happened before widespread vaccination.

“Thirty eight percent of our inpatients are vaccinated, but only seven patients within our hospitals have received their booster," Flaks said.

"Within our ICUs, only 3% of the patients have been vaccinated."