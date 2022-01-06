© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

A 24th person with coronavirus dies in Connecticut prison

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published January 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST
A man incarcerated by the state Correction Department, who tested positive for coronavirus, died Tuesday.

The Correction Department said the 54-year-old man had been in the COVID Medical Isolation Unit at MacDougall Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield. Officials said the man became unresponsive during a medical exam and was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He had been jailed since July on $650,000 bond, on charges that included first degree robbery.

Before this death, the Correction Department said 23 people in its custody had died with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The Correction Department said 197 people incarcerated in the state's prisons have coronavirus symptoms, as of January 6. More than a thousand staff members are currently recovering from COVID-19.

News
