Three weeks since their last game, UConn women mark a victory over Creighton

After a 21 day hiatus due to injuries and COVID-19, the 11th ranked UConn women’s basketball team returned to the floor and took down the Big East leading 5-0 Creighton Bluejays with a final score of 63-55.

Finally able to field seven players, (the minimum number required by the Big East), UConn was still down Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin, all with injuries. The first half showed consistent play and a 36-29 lead for the Huskies from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

A burst of speed in the second half kept the Bluejays stifled as UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme led the team with 17 points on the night, followed closely by guard Christyn Williams with 13. Dorka Juhász had a solid showing with 10 points, 3 rebounds and, 3 assists, as did Aaliyah Edwards with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Huskies had a 17 point lead, but in the final few minutes the Bluejays cut the deficit to nine before they ran out of time.

Ducharme, a freshman and the 5th ranked recruit nationally, had 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, marking two good games in a row despite a loss to Louisville on December 19, the last time the UConn women saw the court.

Bueckers is projected to be able to return to action in February. She had surgery Dec. 14 and was given an eight-week recovery period.

Head coach Geno Auriemma recently said, “I think her rehab is going well. She looks good, she feels good. She’s probably the only one happy that those games were all postponed.” Noting it’s been hard to work on anything during the past few weeks, he said the first game back “was pretty good.” He added “Hopefully we can keep improving every day – at this point in the season that has to be our focus.”

The win tonight advanced UConn to 7-3 on the season and 2-0 in Big East. This Wednesday the team travels to Indianapolis to take on the Butler Bulldogs.

