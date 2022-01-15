© 2022 Connecticut Public

UConn women come up big against Xavier, win by 37

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published January 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST
1 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
Xavier Musketeers center Mikayla Hayes #2 is smothered by UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 during their game at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 shoveling passes during drills before her teams game between the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022. For their first Pride Game, the Huskies wore Pride shooting shirts to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Joe Amon
3 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 making a few baskets before her teams game between the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talking with his team early in the game between the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 blocks a shot from Xavier Musketeers center Mikayla Hayes #2 during their game at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme #33 sends off a shot from the 3 point line during the game between the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa #20 impedes Xavier Musketeers guard Shaila Beeler #10 during their game at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 puts in a layup from a fast break against the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies forward Amari Deberry #42 gets the block against Xavier Musketeers forward Megan Harkey #31 at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
10 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma’s voice was heard though out the stadium during the first half of their game against the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
11 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers #5 and the bench during the game between the UConn Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022. For their first Pride Game, the Huskies wore Pride shooting shirts to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Joe Amon
12 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl #10 makes a diving save after a steal against the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
13 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma’s voice was heard though out the stadium as UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 tries to block out Xavier Musketeers guard Shelby Calhoun #0 at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
14 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 saves the ball from going out of bounds during their game against Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon
15 of 15  — UConn Huskies vs Xavier Musketeers
The lady in the center of the the UConn Huskies is 103 year old Mary Semedo of Stratford. The UConn Huskies won the game 78-41 over the Xavier Musketeers at the XL Center in Hartford Connecticut January 15, 2022.
Joe Amon

The UConn women’s basketball team has climbed back into the top 10. After their 92-47
win over Butler last week, the UConn women stay undefeated in the big East by adding to the Xavier Musketeers' losing streak on the road with a final score of 78-41. The Huskies powered up fast game and smothering full court pressure kept the Musketeers on their heals from early on causing errant passes and turnovers. The Huskies led 11-0 before a basket was scored against them.

With their star players still sidelined, coach Geno Auriemma wanted no excuses from his players this week, inspiring the seniors to step up and be productive. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams did just that, with Nelson-Ododa finishing with a career high eight blocks and five steals on top of her 11 points and six rebounds. Williams had 19 points and five rebounds and three assists, right behind Freshman Caroline Ducharme who led the team with 20.

Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
