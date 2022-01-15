UConn women come up big against Xavier, win by 37

The UConn women’s basketball team has climbed back into the top 10. After their 92-47

win over Butler last week, the UConn women stay undefeated in the big East by adding to the Xavier Musketeers' losing streak on the road with a final score of 78-41. The Huskies powered up fast game and smothering full court pressure kept the Musketeers on their heals from early on causing errant passes and turnovers. The Huskies led 11-0 before a basket was scored against them.

With their star players still sidelined, coach Geno Auriemma wanted no excuses from his players this week, inspiring the seniors to step up and be productive. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams did just that, with Nelson-Ododa finishing with a career high eight blocks and five steals on top of her 11 points and six rebounds. Williams had 19 points and five rebounds and three assists, right behind Freshman Caroline Ducharme who led the team with 20.