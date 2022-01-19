Two more men have died of COVID-19 in prison this year, says state

The Connecticut Department of Correction announced Wednesday that two incarcerated men recently died from COVID-19, which brings the total number of deaths of incarcerated people due to the disease to four so far this year.

Two men—a 77 year-old and a 51 year-old—have died in the past four days.

The Connecticut Department of Correction did release the names of the men, claiming health privacy concerns. However, it disclosed the 77-year-old man was recently hospitalized after getting treatment at a COVID-19 isolation unit at MacDougall Walker Correctional Facility in Suffield. He died on Saturday.

The second man died on Monday. Correction officials said he went to the hospital after he experienced COVID-19 related symptoms, and died two days after being admitted.

“I encourage those who have not been vaccinated to get their shots,” Connecticut Dept. of Correction commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement in response to the deaths.

The department said 66% of prison staff and 50% of the incarcerated population are fully vaccinated, but 25% of inmates have gotten booster shots. Department officials said they do not track booster shots for staff, since they are not required by the governor to get them.

The deaths of these men represent the 26th and 27th COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut prisons since the onset of the pandemic.

