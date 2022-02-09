© 2022 Connecticut Public

Panel to consider starting process to fire top prosecutor

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state oversight commission is expected to decide whether to begin proceedings that could result in the firing of Connecticut’s top prosecutor.

The Criminal Justice Commission is set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. An independent investigation ordered by Gov. Ned Lamont raised questions about Colangelo's hiring of a budget official’s daughter while pressing the official for pay raises for high-ranking staffers in his office.

Colangelo has denied any wrongdoing. Lamont said last week that he would fire Colangelo if it were up to him.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
