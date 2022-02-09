Panel to consider starting process to fire top prosecutor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state oversight commission is expected to decide whether to begin proceedings that could result in the firing of Connecticut’s top prosecutor.

The Criminal Justice Commission is set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo Jr. An independent investigation ordered by Gov. Ned Lamont raised questions about Colangelo's hiring of a budget official’s daughter while pressing the official for pay raises for high-ranking staffers in his office.

Colangelo has denied any wrongdoing. Lamont said last week that he would fire Colangelo if it were up to him.