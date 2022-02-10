Villanova defeats UConn 72-69, ending nine-year conference win streak

The intensity, the speed, and the will to win all belonged to the Wildcats Wednesday night in Hartford. The defense was not there for the Huskies, which showed in the post where they were out rebounded 37-21.

Not having senior forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa for the first game all season left the gate open for a consistent attack where it seemed most everything went Villanova’s way. For a short time it felt like they were raining 3’s. The Huskies offense appeared out of sync, and didn’t play with the cohesion or intensity they have shown to be capable of.

UConn didn’t come alive until the fourth quarter when they tried to rally back from 16 points down with six minutes to go. They got within three at the end but after a missed free throw by the Wildcats, Christyn Williams couldn’t get a shot off at the last second in an attempt to tie the game.

Williams still ended the game with 24 and guard Azzi Fudd put up 29 points but there was little help for the pair. With a lack of execution by the offense and a deficit that reached 19 points — giving up 11 off of turnovers alone, the Huskies couldn’t hold Villanova to a low score. Everyone on Villanova contributed on both ends of the court and the team came away with 72 points to UConn’s 69.

With their win the Wildcats also ended the longest NCAA women’s basketball regular-season conference winning streak in history — 145-games by the UConn Huskies since March 2013. Including including tournament wins that number is 169 in a row.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said after the game, “I don’t think we did anything to deserve to win that game. They did everything to deserve that game. They played harder than us, they played smarter than us. They beat us to every loose ball, they rebounded better than us. They made more shots than us. You don’t win games just because you show up, you have to go out and actually win the game and today Villanova came here and won the game.”