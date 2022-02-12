No. 8 UConn Huskies take down DePaul Blue Demons 84-60

The Huskies (16-5, 10-1 in The Big East) came out like a team on a mission. Gone were the issues of two days ago. Playing with passion and enthusiasm, they were up by nine at the end of the first quarter and had a 42-29 lead at the half.

There was strong play at the post by forwards Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards to help keep the Blue Demons contained. Juhasz lead the team in scoring with 22 points, to go with eight rebounds and four assists, while Edwards added 19 with six rebounds and three assists.

UConn dominated the paint scoring 62 to DePaul’s 30 as the offense came together as a team. Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa was out with a groin injury for a second time and guard Caroline Ducharme was out for her third game in a row with a head injury. Even without two dominating players the team came together making good decisions with running, cutting, and tight passing.

Christyn Williams scored 20 points — 16 in the second half. Evina Westbrook had 10, and Nika Mühl hit 9 points with five assists, five rebounds and a steal. The Huskies were everywhere and ran 20 fast breaks to DePaul’s four.

UConn hasn’t lost back-to-back games since March 1993. With tonight’s win their streak is now 1044 games.

Though lamenting missed easy layups UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said after the game “Coming off of Friday’s effort, I thought was really poor on our part, to today’s effort was amazing. I’m so happy with the way we responded.”