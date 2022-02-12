© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

No. 8 UConn Huskies take down DePaul Blue Demons 84-60

Connecticut Public Radio | By Joe Amon
Published February 12, 2022 at 9:39 AM EST
1 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 comes up court after scoring 2 of her 19 points on the night as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
2 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 stuffs DePaul Blue Demons guard Deja Church #3 in the first half as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
3 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl #10 gets the first 2 points of the game as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
4 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
DePaul Blue Demons forward Aneesah Morrow #24 goes to the basket past UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
5 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 grabs a rebound in the first half as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
6 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams #13 watches her shot through the basket on a fast break in the first half as the Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
7 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 heads up court after a score in the first half as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
8 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz #14 wrestles for the ball with DePaul Blue Demons forward Hannah Purcell #14 as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
9 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 knocks the ball away from DePaul Blue Demons forward Hannah Purcell #14 as guard Christyn Williams #13 jumps in as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
10 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 blocking out DePaul Blue Demons guard Darrione Rogers #21 as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
11 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz #14 hits the 3 pointer during her team leading effort getting 22 points as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
12 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 goes court two court to the basket for 2 after a steal and draws the foul as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
13 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
The bench goes wild after a court to court steal, a basket and the foul by UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
14 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl #10 pulls off a no look pass to forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 for 2 points in the first half as the UConn Huskies take on the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
15 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz #14 goes to the basket for 2 of her team leading 22 points as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon
16 of 16  — UConn Huskies vs the DePaul Blue Demons
UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook #22 goes to the basket in front of DePaul Blue Demons forward Aneesah Morrow #24 as the UConn Huskies win 84-60 over the DePaul Blue Demons at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut February 11, 2022.
Joe Amon

The Huskies (16-5, 10-1 in The Big East) came out like a team on a mission. Gone were the issues of two days ago. Playing with passion and enthusiasm, they were up by nine at the end of the first quarter and had a 42-29 lead at the half.

There was strong play at the post by forwards Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards to help keep the Blue Demons contained. Juhasz lead the team in scoring with 22 points, to go with eight rebounds and four assists, while Edwards added 19 with six rebounds and three assists.

UConn dominated the paint scoring 62 to DePaul’s 30 as the offense came together as a team. Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa was out with a groin injury for a second time and guard Caroline Ducharme was out for her third game in a row with a head injury. Even without two dominating players the team came together making good decisions with running, cutting, and tight passing.

Christyn Williams scored 20 points — 16 in the second half. Evina Westbrook had 10, and Nika Mühl hit 9 points with five assists, five rebounds and a steal. The Huskies were everywhere and ran 20 fast breaks to DePaul’s four.

UConn hasn’t lost back-to-back games since March 1993. With tonight’s win their streak is now 1044 games.

Though lamenting missed easy layups UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said after the game “Coming off of Friday’s effort, I thought was really poor on our part, to today’s effort was amazing. I’m so happy with the way we responded.”

News
Joe Amon
Joe Amon is a Visuals Editor II with Connecticut Public’s Visuals department. As a photojournalist he has covered breaking news, sports and long form storytelling across the United States.
See stories by Joe Amon