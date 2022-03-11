Slushily, Wet Snow Expected Saturday

Don't let Friday afternoon's spring-like temperatures approaching 50 with sun fool you. You could need your shovel tomorrow. Rain is expected for much of Connecticut Saturday morning and may end as wet snow by the afternoon.

A slushily accumulation of snow, up to a few inches, is possible Saturday, especially northwest of I-84.

Organizers announced Thursday that the Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade has been rescheduled for March 19 citing the heavy rain expected Saturday.

Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible Saturday night.

Sunday looks drier but cold and breezy with highs in the mid 30s. The New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade is still expected to step off from Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.