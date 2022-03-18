Report: state police academy recruits cheated with advanced copies of an exam

The investigation report released to Connecticut Public by the state police legal affairs unit states that many of the recruits in the class stumbled across a copy of the exam in advance. The exam had been accidentally uploaded to their online learning system, instead of a study guide.

When faculty became aware of the mistake, they instructed the recruits not to access the exam. Classmates saw two students using the exam to study and reported them to faculty. Six additional recruits later turned themselves in after faculty threatened to search students’ computers for evidence of cheating.

The remaining 53 members of the class are scheduled to graduate on March 24th.

Connecticut State Police did not immediately respond to request for information about what steps will be taken to prevent situations like this in the future.

