Lamont announces agreement with Sikorsky that could bring new helicopters and jobs

Connecticut officials say they’ve got a 20-year agreement with helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky to keep the company in the state should it win a federal contract to make two new lines of military helicopters.

The agreement still needs legislative approval, and none of its provisions — including up to $75 million in incentives to the company and its parent, Lockheed Martin — go into effect unless the company wins the federal bid for the new helicopters. The state says it expects that decision in August or September.

Should Lockheed Martin win the contract, the company will make helicopters to replace equipment like the “Black Hawk” with aircraft built with what Gov. Ned Lamont called the “next generation of vertical lift” technology.

In a press release, the state said the performance-based incentives will be in the form of sales and use tax offsets and tax credits. The state also said the agreement requires Sikorsky to maintain its headquarters in Connecticut and keep jobs in the state through 2042. Sikorsky has locations in Stratford, Bridgeport, Shelton, North Haven, and Trumbull.

Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky, said in a statement that this collaboration "will sustain and help bring more high-tech, high-paying jobs to the state, while bolstering Connecticut’s leadership in aerospace production for decades to come.”

