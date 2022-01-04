Jeff CohenNews Director
Jeff Cohen started in newspapers in 2001 and joined Connecticut Public in 2010, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in host. In 2017, he was named news director.
In addition to covering state and Hartford city politics, Jeff covered the December 2012 Newtown shootings and the stories that followed. In 2012, Jeff was selected by NPR and Kaiser Health News for their joint "Health Care In The States" project. Much of his reporting has aired nationally on NPR. As news director, Jeff began The Island Next Door -- Puerto Rico and Connecticut After Hurricane Maria, which has won several awards, including one national and two regional Edward R. Murrow awards.
Jeff began as a reporter for The Record-Journal in Meriden, Conn. before moving to The Hartford Courant, where he won a National Headliner Award for a story about the ostracized widow of the state's first casualty in Iraq; wrote about his post-Katrina home in New Orleans; and was part of a team that broke stories of alleged corruption at Hartford City Hall that led to the arrest of the city’s mayor. His work has also appeared in The New York Times.
Jeff lives with his wife and two daughters, whose haircutting incident brought the family more notoriety than journalism ever will. He's written two children's books, and he likes hiking, whitewater kayaking, napping outside, and making bread and wine.
-
Hack attack messes up time sheets nation-wide, including for thousands of Connecticut state employeesA ransomware attack has hit payroll services company Ultimate Kronos Group, or UKG.
-
Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island.
-
Doug Hendrix calls himself a weekend skydiver. But, earlier this month, he took it to a new level. Hendrix, who’s from Storrs, made what is believed to be…
-
As Connecticut legislators debated a proposal Tuesday to remove the religious exemption to mandatory vaccination for school-aged children, a large crowd…
-
A tense hourslong standoff with an armed man in Branford that included heavy gunfire ended Tuesday evening when police found the suspect dead in the…
-
State and local law enforcement agencies blocked off and locked down the Connecticut State Capitol complex Sunday in anticipation of pro-Trump protests…
-
The state’s attorney’s office investigating a fatal police shooting in Hartford has released body cam footage showing a foot chase through a residential…
-
The University of Connecticut says it has placed all of its residential buildings on its Storrs campus under quarantine or modified quarantine for the…
-
The coronavirus positivity rate in Connecticut is down from this week's high of more than 4 percent -- but the overall trend line continues to rise. The…
-
This story has been updated.A Republican state senator in Connecticut is facing questions after a photo posted on social media showed his vehicle with a…