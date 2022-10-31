© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Lead poisoning in Connecticut on the decline, but it disproportionately affects vulnerable communities

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jeff Cohen
Published October 31, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
Three-year-old Angely Nunez watches as Lauren Frazer, a nurse at Connecticut Children’s Primary Care Center in Hartford, applies a topical anesthetic to her arm before a blood draw to check for lead levels.
FILE: Tony Bacewicz
/
C-HIT
Lauren Frazer, a nurse at Connecticut Children’s Primary Care Center in Hartford, applies a topical anesthetic to the arm of Angely Nunez before a blood draw to check for lead levels.

Children in New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, Hartford, and Meriden made up 49 percent of cases between 2012 and 2020. And, although the numbers are generally improving, lead poisoning disproportionately hits children of color — affecting mental, behavioral, and educational health.

“If you think about a preventable cause for those types of delays and problems, lead is such an important contributor,” said Manisha Juthani, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. “And, as we see, it affects those most vulnerable, our Black and brown communities and older housing stock in our inner cities. And so this is really also an issue of equity.”

Lawmakers passed and Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law new measures that take effect in 2023. Those include increasing testing requirements for primary care providers to add annual lead testing for certain children. It also lowers the threshold for blood lead levels that require state and local health officials to take immediate action.

These changes mandate reporting to the Department of Public Health within 24 hours.

“The trigger for it to be within a day needing to be reported is important, because if you then gives the capability to the state to work and inform local health departments, who, then, would get these reports and be able to start the whole process of abatement that would eventually need to occur in a home,” Juthani said. She noted that there is $30 million in federal funding slated to further help with local abatement efforts.

Lastly, the law set up a working group, which will report back to lawmakers by year’s end.

In a press release when the bill was signed into law, Lamont said the moves were overdue.

“Childhood lead poisoning has catastrophic impacts on health and development, including irreversible learning and developmental disabilities,” Lamont said. “In particular, this problem has most deeply impacted minority families and those who live in disadvantaged communities. For too long, the standards for lead testing and treatment in Connecticut have fallen well behind the best practices, and I am glad we are making these long-overdue updates.”

health equity
Jeff Cohen
Jeff Cohen started in newspapers in 2001 and joined Connecticut Public in 2010, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in host. In 2017, he was named news director. Then, in 2022, he became a senior enterprise reporter.
See stories by Jeff Cohen

