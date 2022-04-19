New Britain residents can get lawns tested for lead

The EPA is holding free lead screening at the New Britain Museum of American Art April 21. Residents can bring in a bag of soil from their lawn to be tested and find out if it has elevated levels of lead.

If a lawn does have high lead contamination, residents can take various actions to avoid digging in the dirt – things like mulching, installing vegetative barriers and using container gardens, according to Jessica Dominguez, an EPA land revitalization coordinator.

"Sometimes the reality is you’re living in a very dense urban area," she said. "Your particular property isn’t appropriate for in-ground agriculture, but you can still do it on your patio."

The test requires one to two cups of soil but should be taken from several different spots across a yard.

The event will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the museum at 56 Lexington St.

How to collect a soil sample:

Step 1: Identify an area where you want to collect a soil sample.

Step 2: For a large area, collect soil from 5-10 random spots in that area; combine the soil in a clean container. For a small area, collect soil from three random spots and combine in a clean container. For a garden area, collect all soil from the surface down to at least 6 inches deep. For a play area, collect all soil from the surface down to at least 1 inch deep.

Step 3: Mix soil well in a clean container.

Step 4: Remove pebbles, rocks and roots. Then air dry.

Step 5: Transfer one to two cups of the mixed soil into a clean one-quart clear plastic bag.

Source: Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry