WNPR 90.5 will undergo scheduled maintenance Wednesday, May 4 from 10 am – 1 pm EST that will result in an on-air interruption for listeners in the Hartford and New Haven areas. If you live in the one of the impacted areas, you can listen through our digital product suite.
News

‘I am horrified:’ Across Connecticut, rallies held in support of abortion rights

Connecticut Public Radio | By Camila Vallejo
Published May 3, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT
Connecticut State Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reproductive rights
1 of 3  — Connecticut State Supreme Court Roe v. Wade reproductive rights
Demonstrators, including Elizabeth Lasey (left), gathered Tuesday at the Connecticut State Capitol in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that suggests it could overturn Roe v Wade.
Mark Mirko
norwalk abortion rights protest.jpg
2 of 3  — norwalk abortion rights protest.jpg
Norwalk Common Council member Jennifer McMurrer addressed the crowd at “Rally for Roe” protest in front of the Norwalk Courthouse Tuesday.
Camila Vallejo
Rally attendants hold signs and watch a speaker.
3 of 3  — norwalk abortion rights protest 2.jpg
Rally attendants held signs in support of abortion rights while listening to speakers at a “Rally for Roe” protest in Norwalk.
Camila Vallejo

As rush hour motorists trickled onto the streets of Norwalk, several dozen people gathered in front of the courthouse in support of abortion rights.

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner helped organize the event in less than 24 hours. She's a council member and mother of a 4-year-old, who she says is her motivation.

“I am horrified to see the law going in the wrong direction,” Niedzielski-Eichner said. “I am horrified seeing people take away rights that people have come to count on. I am horrified to see bogus argument being made that undercut people’s future and quite frankly will kill people.”

Across Connecticut Tuesday, people in support of abortion rights showed up at rallies, from Hartford to New Haven to Stamford. That’s in response to a leaked draft that suggested the U.S. Supreme Court might be planning to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade case that legalized abortion.

The Norwalk crowd was filled with men and women, young and old from various backgrounds – all recounting how they found out about the leaked draft.

If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe vs. Wade, abortion would remain legal in Connecticut. But it’s estimated the procedure would be banned in about 20 states.

Overturning Roe vs. Wade would be worrisome not only for abortion rights, but for other rights that could be at risk, said Edson Rivas, executive director of the Triangle Community Center, which serves the LGBTQ population.

“It set a very slippery slope for other rights of the LGBTQ community, particularly gay marriage and also the right to affirming care, particularly for youth that are trans and binary,” Rivas said.

News
Camila Vallejo
Camila Vallejo is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She is a bilingual reporter based out of Fairfield County and welcomes all story ideas at cvallejo@ctpublic.org.
