Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

By The Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
Alex_Jones_Portrait.jpg
Michael Zimmermann
/
Wikimedia Commons
File Alex Jones

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — The Sandy Hook families’ lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting in Connecticut a hoax appear poised to resume soon. That is based on agreements revealed Friday in a Texas bankruptcy court. The bankruptcy filings of Infowars and two other Jones companies last month delayed the defamation lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut. Lawyers say the families will be removed as creditors in the bankruptcy case and Jones' companies will be removed from the defamation lawsuits. That will allow the state cases against Jones to resume. Jones has already lost the lawsuits. Trials on how much he should pay the families are pending.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
