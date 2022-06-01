Lifeguard positions are proving hard to fill in Connecticut and nationwide

The increase in job options for young people is making it harder to staff Connecticut’s beaches and pools with lifeguards. Sarah Battistini, the water safety coordinator for state parks, says it’s been a problem nationwide for the past few years.

There are several factors at play, Battistini says, but a big one is growing competition from other fields. She says the typical teenager or young adult who would usually fill out lifeguarding staff are now “going into internships in what their eventual professional career would be.”

That’s why Emma Vlaun, 21, picked lifeguarding. She wants to eventually work in the medical field and the job gives her a chance to serve the public, “performing first aid and getting used to emergency response especially for those of us who may work in a traumatic division such as the ER one day.”

Another reason for the shortage is the growing number of swimming places that require a lifeguard. State parks are competing with amusement parks, recreation groups and places like the YMCA to hire staff.

Lifeguard J.P. Anderson, 19, says the amount of guards to places- to- guard ratio is a little bit skewed.

So, to attract more lifeguard applicants, the state is increasing starting pay from $14 to $16 an hour and it wants anyone 16 and older to know that you only need to be a strong swimmer to apply. It will pay applicants the time they spend to be trained and certified.

Anderson says being a lifeguard is a great job because you get to spend the summer outside while serving the public. The deadline to apply is June 17th.

