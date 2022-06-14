Bear euthanized after breaking into Canton homes and deemed public safety threat, officials say

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say they euthanized a bear they believe was a public safety threat.

According to DEEP, the bear broke into multiple homes in Canton. On Monday, the bear tried to break into the front door of a home on North Mountain Road. A homeowner rang a bell, and the bear then tried to break in through a window. The bear eventually retreated and was gone when Environmental Conservation police officers arrived at the home.

Several hours later, other property owners in Canton returned home to discover a bear had broken a window and taken food. Environmental Conservation police officers responded, and observed the bear 90 feet from the house. The bear showed no fear or wariness of people, officials said. Under DEEP guidelines, those factors led to the decision to euthanize. The bear had previously evaded traps set by DEEP and showed “increasingly dangerous behavior.”

Four six-month-old cubs were captured and tranquilized for relocation, although one could not be revived. Three cubs were released to a remote wooded area away from humans, and where they could forage for natural food sources.

To avoid attracting bears, DEEP recommends:



Bears should never be fed, intentionally or otherwise.

Bird feeders and bird seed should be removed from late March through November.

Barbecue grills should be kept clean and stored in a garage or shed.

Garbage should be secured in airtight containers, kept in a garage or enclosed storage area.

Pet food should not be left outdoors, and pets should be fed inside.