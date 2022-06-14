Subway considers headquarters move to Fairfield County

Subway is considering moving its headquarters from Milford to Fairfield County. The move would mark one of the most significant corporate relocations in recent years in Connecticut.

Subway is currently located at 325 Sub Way in Milford, about a half-mile north of Interstate 95’s Exit 35. The company wants to create a world-class work environment. It would include a modernized location, and a range of on-site amenities in the workspace.

The company said, in a statement to Hearst Connecticut Media Group, that Subway looks forward to strengthening their long-term commitment to the state. They declined to comment further.

Subway has also announced plans to hire more than 50,000 people this month to work in its restaurants across the United States.

