'We should celebrate': In Connecticut, opponents of abortion rights welcome reversal of Roe v. Wade

In Connecticut, opponents of abortion rights welcomed the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the new opportunities to protect the unborn.

Regardless of Friday's Supreme Court ruling, abortion remains legal in Connecticut.

Still, Friday was an exciting day, said Jessica Power, a senior at the University of Connecticut and president of the school’s Students for Life group, which advocates against abortion rights.

“We believe that abortion is not the answer to helping women and children,” Power said. “We believe in supporting life for both the mother and the child.”

She added: “The first thing to recognize is the life of the child, despite what the situation may be, killing the child is immoral, and we believe it’s only harming women by giving them the choice of abortion.”

Power said the Supreme Court ruling helps the group’s mission at the state level.

“The fight’s not over in Connecticut,” Power said. “Connecticut has some extreme abortion laws, but it’s honestly the symbolism of that fact that abortion is not recognized any longer as a constitutional right here in the United States. So, for us, that makes our work at the state level even more important in promoting a pro-life culture in Connecticut.”

The Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs Conference said the ruling means the U.S. is entering “a new era of opportunity and responsibility to safeguard life and protect the most innocent among us.”

The group said the reversal affirms the life of an unborn child and that it will support people who need pregnancy-related care.

“We welcome this historic reversal, which affirms the right to life of an unborn child and we pledge to do all that is possible to support pregnant women who face serious challenges,” the group said. “The Dobbs decision presents all of us with new and persistent challenges and opportunities. Future debates over abortion must be peaceful and respectful. There are people deeply divided by their beliefs on both sides of this issue. Acts of violence and other hateful actions will only make it more difficult for constructive discourse. It is time for reconciliation as we support a culture of life together.”

The Family Institute of Connecticut said the ruling “is the victory the pro-life movement has worked for these past 49 years. We should celebrate it. And prepare ourselves for the battles that still lie ahead here in Connecticut.”

The Connecticut Mirror contributed to this report.