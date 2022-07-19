With dangerous heat in forecast, Connecticut activates extreme weather protocol

In light of forecasted temperatures in the mid-90s, Connecticut is activating its extreme hot weather protocol, which includes opening cooling centers across the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the protocol went into effect Tuesday morning. It remains in effect through Sunday night.

People searching for cooling centers may call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to find a location.

“The purpose of the protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions,” a news release said. “While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief from the hot conditions.”

During the extreme hot weather protocol, state agencies use an internet-based system that allows local officials and first responders to share information about conditions and energy companies provide the state with updates regarding how the weather is affecting utility services.

The forecast:

Most of this week will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid-90s. It will feel like 100 degrees on Wednesday. Dew points through Thursday will be in the 70s, which is oppressive. On Friday, it will turn less humid.

Meteorologist Tyler Jankowski contributed to this report.

