$7 million in back-to-school grants to be issued to Connecticut low-income households

Federal COVID-19 relief dollars could help about 15,000 low-income Connecticut households with back-to-school shopping this week.

One-time payments are being issued Sunday, just in time for the start of a new school year. The state says the payments of about $260 per child will benefit nearly 30,000 children. The $7 million comes from a federal grant the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eligible households include those with children who received benefits in May through the Temporary Family Assistance Program or those who received benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and reported no income in May.

Most payments will be delivered to the recipients’ electronic benefit transfer cards, officials said. People who receive SNAP or TFA benefits via direct deposit will get the payments transferred to their bank accounts.

Families that applied for the one-time Child Tax Credit are also set to start receiving checks of $250 per child this week, just in time for the state sales-tax free week, which runs Aug. 21 through Aug. 27. The sales tax exemption applies to clothing and footwear priced under $100.