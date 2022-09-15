A Yale doctor is 'very encouraged' that a psychedelic drug may combat anxiety and alcoholism

In late August, a JAMA Psychiatry article detailed the results of the largest ever clinical trial of a drug called Psilocybin.

It's a psychedelic found in so-called 'magic mushrooms.'

The study found that a combination of Psilocybin and talk therapy drastically reduced drinking 80% after 8-months of therapy.

To talk about this, Yale School of Medicine Professor and Director of the Yale OCD Research Clinic Dr. Christopher Pittenger joined "All Things Considered." He says he's not only encouraged by the study, but also by the interest Connecticut legislators have shown in one day making psilocybin therapy available to people it could help.

Dr. Pittenger cautions that the therapy is still being tested, so no health professional can offer it right now. However, he does explain that universities are regularly looking for willing subjects to take part in clinical trials.

If you would like to explore becoming a part of a university psilocybin clinical trial, Dr. Pittenger suggests you regularly search for psilocybin trials on the website, clinicaltrials.gov.