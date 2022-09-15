© 2022 Connecticut Public

A Yale doctor is 'very encouraged' that a psychedelic drug may combat anxiety and alcoholism

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 15, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
A Push to Legalize Psilocybin Mushrooms
Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post
/
Getty
Psilocybin mushrooms, including the Galindoi variation of Psilocybe mexicana mushrooms, two middle, and Psilocybe cubensis mushrooms, left and right, have demonstrated clinical value in treating depression, PTSD and other disorders.

In late August, a JAMA Psychiatry article detailed the results of the largest ever clinical trial of a drug called Psilocybin.

It's a psychedelic found in so-called 'magic mushrooms.'

The study found that a combination of Psilocybin and talk therapy drastically reduced drinking 80% after 8-months of therapy.

To talk about this, Yale School of Medicine Professor and Director of the Yale OCD Research Clinic Dr. Christopher Pittenger joined "All Things Considered." He says he's not only encouraged by the study, but also by the interest Connecticut legislators have shown in one day making psilocybin therapy available to people it could help.

Dr. Pittenger cautions that the therapy is still being tested, so no health professional can offer it right now. However, he does explain that universities are regularly looking for willing subjects to take part in clinical trials.

If you would like to explore becoming a part of a university psilocybin clinical trial, Dr. Pittenger suggests you regularly search for psilocybin trials on the website, clinicaltrials.gov.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
