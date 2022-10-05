In Connecticut, Kamala Harris says fight for reproductive rights is a fight for ‘fundamental rights’

Appearing in Connecticut Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

When the highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, “we all had to stand and fight for these fundamental rights of freedom and liberty and dignity and choice,” said Harris, who spoke at Central Connecticut State University.

Harris cautioned that the Supreme Court's ruling implicitly indicated that the justices were looking next at other areas of individual freedoms.

“Clarence Thomas said the quiet part out loud because for those of us who’ve read the decision and the concurring opinions, we know that it is very much in the trajectory of those who have taken away this right of privacy,” Harris said. “That they are looking at same sex marriage, and the right to contraception.”

Harris pointed to the University of Idaho for issuing guidance that discourages handing out contraceptives to students.

“It’s already happening,” she said.

Harris highlighted the Biden administration’s initiatives to protect abortion access. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in August groundwork for Medicaid to help women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

Also taking part in Wednesday's conversation: U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes of the Fifth Congressional District and Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood.