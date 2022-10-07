© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Verdict Watch: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

Connecticut Public Radio | By Dave Collins / Associated Press
Published October 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT

For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax.

How do you put a price tag on their suffering?

That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been asked to decide how much Infowars host Alex Jones and his company should pay for spreading a conspiracy theory that the massacre never happened.

The six jurors deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before breaking for the evening.

Their work continues today. Watch for live updates from the courtroom.

