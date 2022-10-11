CT child care workers appreciate $1,000 bonus, but say more is needed to boost pay

Connecticut child care providers will soon see a one-time bonus check up to $1,000 as a part of a $70 million state initiative that Gov. Ned Lamont announced last week.

The initiative is called “Wage Supports for Early Childhood Educators.” Lamont said it was created to show gratitude for the service of child care workers, particularly during the height of the pandemic.

“Child care staff work consistently to provide critically needed care to ensure that children are safe and their parents and guardians have the support necessary to go to work,” Lamont said in a released statement. “We need to support this important industry that is vital to families, the workplace, and society.”

The bonuses will provide full-time workers up to $1,000 and $400 for part-time workers.

Some child care workers said while the bonus will help, it is not the solution to an ongoing crisis.

Katherine Lantigua is the owner of the K Colorful Daycare in Bridgeport, where she cares for 9 children.

She said her bonus check will go immediately to replacing old highchairs, which means she won’t have any money left over for other much needed support.

“Does the bonus help? Yes. But is it enough? Not at all,” Lantigua said. “The state’s support should have gone to raising our wages. Childcare providers only get paid $8.50 per hour so when you calculate the hours that we’re working and when you give us a $1,000 bonus, it doesn’t add up to all the amount of hours that we work.”

Lantigua, who is also a certified medical assistant, a state childcare CPR instructor, and president of the child care council of CSEA SEIU Local 2001, often works 15-hour days taking care of children with different needs.

She said many child care providers have closed their home centers because they’re not getting paid enough to continue operations.

“Families need us,” she said. “But sometimes it’s better if we go out to work for Amazon or other companies where you’re getting paid $18 an hour. We often have to debate if I’m gonna pay my mortgage or if I’m gonna buy the food that’s needed for my children or if I’m gonna pay my utilities, that shouldn’t be a debate.”

Child care providers have to apply for the funds, and those eligible will then distribute the bonuses to their workers. According to the state, eligible providers include those who work in licensed centers, group child care homes, and family child care homes, as well as license-exempt programs that receive school readiness or child day care contract funds.

