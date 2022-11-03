Connecticut will get $86 million to help families pay home heating costs

Connecticut will get $86 million in assistance to help lower heating costs for families this winter. It’s part of $4.5 billion in help for American families announced Wednesday.

Money will be distributed through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program helps families struggling with energy bills and also pays for home energy repairs to help lower bills.

This past year, LIHEAP served over 5 million households nationwide with heating, cooling, and weatherization services.

Ali Zaidi, a climate advisor with the Biden administration, addressed reporters Wednesday.

“Our partners in the United States Congress are delivering for the American people, and helping households lower energy costs and shift to cleaner energy, to healthier ways of heating their homes," Zaidi said.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, noted that energy costs are expected to rise sharply this winter.

"This money is a lifeline for thousands of low-income families and seniors on fixed incomes who rely on LIHEAP to stay safe and warm during the winter months, and it is critical these funds are distributed as quickly as possible,” Murphy said in a statement.

Lawmakers from Connecticut and across New England had recently been seeking federal assistance to address home energy prices.

News of the funding comes as the leader of a New England energy company recently issued a warning: The region’s power supply might not be able to withstand extreme cold weather this winter.

Eversource CEO Joseph R. Nolan Jr. shared those concerns in a letter sent last Thursday to President Biden. Learn more.

Interested in applying for energy assistance? Visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at 1-866-674-6327.

Connecticut Public's Jeff Cohen contributed to this report.