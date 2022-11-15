© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

First snow of the season arrives in Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio
Published November 15, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST

Some parts of Connecticut saw snowflakes Tuesday evening, marking the first snow of the season.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday for northwestern Connecticut, including Hartford County and Litchfield County, as well as western Massachusetts and eastern New York.

Mixed precipitation is expected, starting with snow, then transitioning into a wintry mix and then rain, the weather service said. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible for northern and central Connecticut. Cities along the shoreline won't see snow.

Parts of western Massachusetts could see up to 2 inches of snow.

Expect slippery roads, especially in higher elevations. The weather could affect the Wednesday morning commute.

Tags
News weather

