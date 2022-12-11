Up to 6 inches of snow possible for northern Connecticut, which is under winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for northern and western Connecticut.

Up to 6 inches of snow is possible for the northern part of the state, the National Weather Service said.

Cities along the shoreline could see about 1 inch of snow.

Counties under the winter weather advisory include Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties, as well as northern parts of Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties.

The winter weather advisory extends into western Massachusetts.

Snow was falling across the Hartford area Sunday afternoon.

Snow will end in time for the Monday morning commute, but plan for slippery road conditions, the weather service said.

Forecasted snow amounts

The National Weather Service expects more snow in the northwestern part of Connecticut, with less snow in the eastern part of the state and along the shoreline:

