© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Up to 6 inches of snow possible for northern Connecticut, which is under winter weather advisory

Connecticut Public Radio
Published December 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday for northern and western Connecticut.

Up to 6 inches of snow is possible for the northern part of the state, the National Weather Service said.

Cities along the shoreline could see about 1 inch of snow.

Counties under the winter weather advisory include Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties, as well as northern parts of Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties.

The winter weather advisory extends into western Massachusetts.

Snow was falling across the Hartford area Sunday afternoon.

Snow will end in time for the Monday morning commute, but plan for slippery road conditions, the weather service said.

Forecasted snow amounts
The National Weather Service expects more snow in the northwestern part of Connecticut, with less snow in the eastern part of the state and along the shoreline:

  • Torrington: 4-6 inches
  • Hartford: 4-6 inches
  • Windsor Locks: 4-6 inches
  • Putnam: 2-3 inches
  • Waterbury: 3-4 inches
  • Norwich: 1-2 inches
  • Danbury: 3-4 inches
  • Bridgeport: 1-2 inches
  • New Haven: 1-2 inches
  • New London: less than 1 inch
News

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate