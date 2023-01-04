Democrats highlight infrastructure bipartisanship amid House GOP chaos

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in New London today. The Gold Star is one of four bridge projects across the country receiving funding from the first round of a highly competitive grant program in President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Last week, the federal Department of Transportation awarded the state $158.2 million to accelerate the rehabilitation of the northbound span of the bridge between New London and Groton. The U.S. DOT said the money will fund structural improvements to the 80-year-old Gold Star, which is Connecticut’s longest bridge.

The infrastructure law provided $1 trillion that Biden's administration is doling out for roads and bridges, broadband networks and water projects across America. The money will be critical, not just for the communities getting the help, but to the Democratic president’s political theory that voters are hungry for bipartisanship that delivers tangible results.

In a statement, federal transportation officials said the Gold Star was chosen because of its role connecting New York and New England. This grant is part of a federal program that the department said is the largest dedicated investment in highway bridges since the construction of the Interstate highway system.

Wednesday’s event in Connecticut comes as Biden stops in northern Kentucky at the perennially congested bridge spanning the Ohio River that has frustrated motorists for decades. The infrastructure law will offer more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to Ohio and Kentucky to build a companion bridge that will help unclog traffic on the Brent Spence.

“It’s a giant bridge, man,” Biden said this week when asked about his planned trip to the bridge. “It’s a lot of money. It’s important.”

Other top administration officials are holding similar events Wednesday and Thursday at other major bridges in the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is stopping by the collection of bridges crossing the Calumet River in Chicago; and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu was to be at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.